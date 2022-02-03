Haryana govt faces embarrassment as Punjab and Haryana HC stays its Act on ‘75% quota for locals in pvt jobs’

To provide 75 per cent reservation to the domiciles of the state, was a key poll promise of Dushyant Chautala’s Jannyak Janta Party (JJP), a political partner of the BJP in Haryana.

The Khattar government had also passed the Bill in Haryana Vidhan Sabha and subsequently Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya gave his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, in March 2021.

Though the government had promised that the Act will apply on all the jobs that offer a gross monthly salary up to Rs 50,000, it issued another notification last year specifying that the upper cap had been reduced to Rs 30,000.