Has BJP's Kirit Somaiya been throwing stones from a glass house?

Preeti Sharma Menon’s view was shared by Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto, who lashed out at Somaiya without mincing any words.

“This is the same man who talks about having a truck full of evidence against this person and a bullock cart full of proof against that person. But has anything come out of a single one of his allegations so far? But when it was his own turn to face the law, he disappeared and only reappeared as if by magic as soon as the HC granted him interim relief. The minute he came back, he started talking about exposing another scam connected to the MVA government. Who gave him the right to collect money in the name of INS Vikrant in the first place? Even if I want to collect donations for a temple in my lane, I need authorisation from the temple first. That money, whatever the amount might be, should have been returned to the people or, at the very least, handed over to the Indian Navy or the Defence ministry.”

The second allegation against Somaiya was made by senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who told the media that he would soon be addressing Somaiya’s involvement in a “toilet scam”.

“Funds of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation were misused by Kirit Somaiya and his family. I have all the evidence and a case is being registered in this regard,” Raut had said.



Somaiya, meanwhile, wrote to the Maharashtra government, refuting all the allegations against him. In a three-page letter addressed to State Urban Development Department, Somaiya said that neither his wife Medha nor the Yuvak Pratishthan were involved in any such scam.

“The Yuvak Pratishthan too has not constructed any toilet without guidance of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The concerned scheme was started on pilot basis in seven civic bodies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Yuvak Pratishthan is one of the NGOs that collaborated for its implementation. Medha Somaiya has done a PhD on Slum Rehabilitation and hence, her help was sought. It was not a private scheme, and all the decisions for its implementation were taken either by the state government or the concerned civic body,” Somaiya’s letter stated.