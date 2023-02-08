Has the RBI kept a window open for further repo rate hikes?

The repo rate, which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) uses to lend short-term cash to banks, was raised by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) panel stuck to its position of withdrawing accommodation, with Governor Shaktikanta Das saying that "the outlook for the global economy does not appear as dire as it did a while ago." The rate hike decision came on a 4-2 split mandate by the panel.

In an effort to limit inflation, the RBI has chosen to tighten its monetary policy by increasing repo rates at varying rates during the past few months. RBI's decisions on the repo rate to manage the economy were influenced by the weakening global economy, particularly by observing the positions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE). Even if commodity, food, and energy prices have moderated, inflation and growth remain causes for concern as the global economy braces for a possible recession.

In its December review of monetary policy, the central bank increased the benchmark interest rate by 35 bps. In an effort to curb inflation, the Reserve Bank has boosted the short-term lending rate by 250 basis points, including today's hike.