Hate bares its fangs in Uttarakhand

They were the usual suspects. They chanted the usual slogans. Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram (victory to Lord Ram), Bharat mata ki Jai (victory to Mother India)” and slogans like Devbhoomi mein Musalmaano ka kya kaam hai? (what business do Muslims have in Devbhoomi, the home of the gods?), the procession, a few-hundreds strong, stopped in front of the house of Muhammad Ikhlaq, a shopkeeper in Purola Bazaar.

The chanting became more frenzied, slurs and abuses rose in volume. It lasted for an unnerving 10–15 minutes. “Abbu, why are they abusing us?” asked his children. Ikhlaq had no answer.

Mohammad Wasim made his living washing cars in a small garage. His landlord asked him to pack up and leave. “Mahaul garam hai (the situation is tense),” the landlord said. Salim Ahmed too left for Dehradun, after his landlord served him an eviction notice.

Being a BJP-member and office-bearer did not help Zahid Malik, the district minority cell chief who left for Dehradun when the mob threatened to burn down his garment shop because he protested. He received no support from the party and was reportedly asked to stay quiet. “If I am not feeling safe in Uttarkashi after having lived here for over 20 years”, he reasoned, “why stay?”

***

On 26 May, a teenaged Hindu girl was allegedly found in the bazaar in the company of Jitendra Saini and Ubaid Khan, both from UP’s Bijnor. The ‘news’ of ‘another case of love jihad’ spread like wildfire.

The next three days saw a ‘Purola bandh (shutdown)’, with traders downing shutters, processions, inflammatory speeches and posters telling the ‘love jihadis’ to leave.

Houses and shops of Muslim citizens were marked with a black cross, slapped with posters bearing communal messages. “Jo jihadiyon ko dega sharan, unki behen betiyon ka hoga haran (those who give protection to jihadis, their daughters and sisters will be kidnapped),” read one. “Hinduon ko jagana hoga, jihadiyon ko bhagana hoga (Hindus need to be awakened, jihadis need to be chased away),” read another.