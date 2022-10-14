Hate speech, riots and Facebook Live

We will not buy anything from their shops. We will not give them any work… we will not buy vegetables from their handcarts, we will not engage them…we will have to enforce a total economic boycott if we want to fix them, once and for all.” Those are the words of Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, a BJP member of the Lok Sabha and one of the famous trio of rabble-rousers of the Delhi riots of February 2020. No prizes for guessing who he wants to boycott, but when a journalist from the Indian Express asked nevertheless, Verma said he hadn’t named any religious community.

Speaking at the same event on 9 October, Nand Kishor Gurjar, a BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh, showed even less restraint: “Our beautiful city has become a city of pigs,” he said.

Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code deems words and action that creates enmity between groups on the basis of religion, race, caste or language an offence carrying punishment with imprisonment that can extend to three years, or fine or both. But while Delhi Police have booked anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters for sedition, or under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and under Section 153 of the IPC, with far less provocation, lawmakers like Verma and Gurjar, and sundry self-styled saints and seers openly calling for genocide, have been left alone.

Hate speech directed at Muslims is certainly the new normal in India, and the vocabulary has progressed far beyond the old references to ‘traitors/ terrorists/ parasites/ termite’ and suchlike. The police have often been mute spectators in the face of the worst excesses, and in extreme cases, as a new citizens’ report on the Delhi riots finds, even been complicit.

NDTV’s VIP hate tracker this week claimed that 80 per cent of hate speeches after 2014 were delivered by BJP ministers, MPs and MLAs. The police have largely ignored complaints against VIP hate speeches, or at best stalled on the pretext that they were still investigating. Said VIPs themselves have maintained that they have not named any community or individual, never mind that even the Prime Minister famously said that miscreants can easily be recognised by their clothes.

A BJP MP and MLA delivering offensive speeches in the national capital last Sunday and the release of a new citizens’ report prepared on the 2020 Delhi riots have revived the focus on hate speech.

The citizens’ report, titled Uncertain Justice, prepared by/ for the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), a body of retired civil servants, under the supervision of a panel headed by Justice Madan Lokur (former Supreme Court judge) and including Justice A.P. Shah (retired chief justice of Delhi High Court), Justice R.S. Sodhi (retired judge of the Delhi High Court), Justice Anjana Prakash (retired judge of Patna High Court), G.K. Pillai (former Home Secretary) and Meeran Borwankar (retired IPS officer), traces the build-up to the riots, the role of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the investigation by Delhi Police and what the courts have said on the evidence. It also examines the role of the media. While the report stops short of commenting on the merits of the cases against the accused, with trials still pending, the title itself is revealing.