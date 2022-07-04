Having lost the battle, Thackerays come together to fight the war

The BJP wants to finish the Sena and if it succeeds it will be your Shiv Sena as well as ours that will be finished.”

Under the circumstances, it was not surprising that there was heavy security arrangement outside the Assembly and in Sena strongholds with para military forces stationed at expected trouble spots.

Uddhav Thackeray, however, is determined to make it as difficult as possible for the BJP and the new government. Never mind Jadhav's dramatic prophecy of blood on the streets, he has reined in Shiv Sainiks and has now called a meeting of all district chiefs across Maharashtra to set his further course of action.

Although the Shinde group has formed the government, there seems to be little else they have gained – the Shiv Sena Legislature Party office in the Vidhan Bhavan has been sealed, pending the resolution of the dispute about which group constitutes the real Shiv Sena, the cadres seem to be weighing in on the side of Uddhav Thackeray who is continuing to receive the sympathy of civil society, among them many who did not consider themselves Shiv Sena sympathisers.

Uddhav Thackeray also seems to have taken the criticism of his inaccessibility to his party men seriously and now occupies the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar frequently where there seems to be an outpouring of support for him from Shiv Sainiks.

There will now be two battles that the Shiv Sena is gearing up to fight earnestly - the saving of the Aarey Forests and the election to the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation.

Aaditya Thackeray, former environment minister in his father's cabinet, has already declared his intention of protecting the ecosystem in Aarey and received some unexpected support - that of his cousin Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray.