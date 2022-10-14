HC acquits ex-DU professor GN Saibaba in Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction, life term

The bench also allowed the appeal of five other convicts in the case and acquitted them. One of the five died pending hearing of the appeal.

The Nagpur bench acquitted accused no 1 Mahesh Tirki, no 2 Pandu Pora Narote, no 3 Hem Keshwdatta Mishra, no 4 Prashant Rahi, no 5 Vijay Nan Tirki and no 6 G.N. Saibaba.

Accused no 2 Narote died in August this year after contracting swine flu in jail. His lawyer claimed that medical care was not provided in time, leading to his condition worsening.



The bench directed for the convicts to be released forthwith from jail unless they are accused in any other case.