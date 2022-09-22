HC to hear today Uddhav-led Shiv Sena's plea seeking nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

Both the Thackeray-led Sena and the rival group led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had sought permission to hold their Dusshera rallies at the Shivaji Park.

Uddhav Thackeray has also accused the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde of "continuously lying" on the $20 billion Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant that went to Gujarat.

"Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and you are trying to take out these industries and taking it to your state. Now Vedanta has gone, they have been continuously lying. You should be ashamed. It's gone, I will come with you, let's try to bring it back," Mr Thackeray said.



The BMC has not taken any decision on the issue so far.



Both the factions, as an alternative, had also applied for permission to hold the rally at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.



Last week, the Shinde faction got the nod for holding a rally at the BKC.