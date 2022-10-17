Health Ministry not to procure fresh Covid vaccines; surrenders Rs 4,237 crore from vaccination budget

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.



The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 100-crore mark on October 21 last year and 150 crore on January 7 this year. The total doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark on July 17.

More than 203.45 crore vaccine doses were provided to states/UTs and more than 2.19 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with states/union territories as of October 2.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive which began on January 16 last year, the Union government has been supporting states and Union territories by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. Vaccination for the age group 12-14 years started on March 16 and so far over 4.22 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine, reported India Today