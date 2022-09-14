Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai; IMD forecasts cloudy sky, moderate showers

There will be a high tide of 4.18 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.12 pm, civic officials said.



The city received heavy downpour during the night. This caused inundation in some low lying areas like Sion, but the problem did not persist for long as the water receded after the rain intensity reduced in the morning, they said.



In the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday, the island city received 41.20 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 39.89 mm and 39.04 mm rainfall, respectively, the officials said.