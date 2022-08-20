Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh; 6 killed, over 20 feared missing in the last 24 hours

A narrow-gauge railway bridge on the Chakki river, connecting Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, in Pathankot, collapsed due to swirling water early Friday morning. The 100 metre long railway bridge was declared unsafe and was temporarily closed after it was damaged following massive illegal mining of the river bed close to the pillars of the bridge.

The railway authorities had been repeatedly complaining about the damage being caused to the 90-year-old bridge due to illegal mining.

Fifteen people have reportedly been missing in a flash flood at two places in Mandi district. The incidents occurred in Shegli village, six members of a family are said to have been missing after their house was washed away. Another flash flood occurred at Kashang village where nine members of a family are missing.

The PTI reports that three people were killed after their house collapsed following a landslide in Chamba district. Officials of the Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said the landslide occurred at Banet village in Chowari tehsil around 4.30 am.

Twenty-two people, who were stranded following a flash flood in Hamirpur district, were evacuated safely.

Following heavy rain, all main rivers Beas, Sutlej, their tributaries, seasonal rivulets and nullahs are in spate across the state. The state governments have already issued advisories preventing the general public and tourists from going near the rivers and the streams.

The water level in the Beas has gone beyond danger level in Nadaun, Sujanpur, Jaisinghpur and other areas thus endangering human and animal lives in villages on its banks.

According to reports, three people were killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in Chamba district. Several vehicles parked along the road were damaged and residents remained stuck inside their houses.

In Kangra, a ‘kacha’ house collapsed killing a nine-year-old child, said Kangra ADC Gandharva Rathore. Two deaths were reported in separate locations due to house collapse and rescue operations are underway.

Nine persons, who were stranded in the flooded Neugal river near Thural in Kangra district on Friday were rescued by National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Army and police personnel, on Saturday. They had gone to the riverbed last night to extract stone and sand illegally when they got trapped amid the river bed after the water level raised suddenly.

Landslides were witnessed on almost every national and state highway in the state. There are blockages on the Pathankot-Dharamshala,- Palampur- Jogindernagar - Mandi highway the Chandigarh-Manali National highway between Mandi and Kullu due to landslides. Several roads are blocked in Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Shimla, Lahaul Spiti and other districts of the state

Meanwhile the disaster management department of the state has issued a warning for landslides due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.

Precipitation is likely to increase during the next 24 hours for the subsequent three-four days with spells of heavy rainfall in parts of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur districts, state disaster management department director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Meanwhile, the Kangra district administration has issued an advisory, asking tourists and people to not go near rivers and streams after the Meteorological Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall till August 28.