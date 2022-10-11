Heavy rains: Lucknow, several other UP districts order closure of schools on Tuesday
Several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, have declared holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday in view of incessant rain
Several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, have declared holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday in view of incessant rain.
A statement issued by District Magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.
A state government official said higher education institutions will also remain closed on Tuesday in the districts where the authorities have declared holiday in view of rain.
Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, Manoj Kumar has said in an order sent to the Director of Higher Education and all the regional higher education officers that in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the state, District Magistrates of many districts have declared holidays in educational institutions and such orders issued by the district magistrates would also be applicable to higher educational institutions.
Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered closure of schools on Monday.
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to receive heavy rains on Monday.