Herald View: Bracing for a toxic winter

Bursting crackers on Diwali is a ‘time-honoured tradition’, we’ve been told, and meddling with traditions—some more than others—can have dire consequences, we have been warned. Such is our ardour for this tradition that we have no means left, it seems, of convincing people of its terrible aftereffects; they are almost too well known to bear repetition. Our traditions are non-negotiable, even when they are clearly at odds with common sense. We might complain about the unbearable air quality of our cities, but we cannot be coaxed into doing our bit to pollute less. That is someone else’s responsibility— the government’s, for example. Appeals fall on deaf ears, bans invite derision and open defiance.

Sociologists may have an explanation for our proclivity to bend/ defy rules. This Diwali the Delhi government even ran advertisements announcing a ban, with accompanying warnings of fines and even imprisonment. But even that didn’t deter our determined crackerati. It’s possible the ban on firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) was not communicated sufficiently in advance, but it’s also plausible that the ban was really an exercise in managing perceptions. The government had to be seen to be doing something about the pollution but was not willing to risk a backlash from a real crackdown on sale and/or use. Four hundred teams had been formed, the Delhi government said, to enforce the cracker ban, half of them by Delhi Police. Between them they managed to arrest six people, which tells you something about the seriousness of intent. The courts too have made an annual ritual of issuing directions before the festival and making some critical remarks after, but clearly to no avail.