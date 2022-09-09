Herald View: Not just another 'Yatra'

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which got underway on September 7 at Kanyakumari, the southern tip of the Indian landmass, and which will pass through 12 states before it concludes in Kashmir, the embattled northern frontier, is an odyssey like no other attempted in the history of independent India. What makes it different is not just the physical challenge of a 3,570 km journey on foot over 150 days but the grand ambition to re-unite a polarised country and the shared sense of desperation in ‘civil’ society to stop India’s descent into hell. The Yatra is also a litmus test at many levels. Not just for the Congress, as many would have you think, but also for the Opposition trying to defeat the same common adversary.

It is also a test for civil society that does care but is usually too caught up in its own daily grind. It is a test for all thinking Indians who signed up, so to speak, for a certain idea of India, an idea that was first of all about embracing diversity, about inclusion, about a ‘Union’ of states, about a federal spirit, and giving the many Indias subsumed in this Union the space to determine their future direction. It is an idea that is eroding like a scary landslide—and the overlapping generations of Indians who do not carry memories of Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ call to action during the Bharat Chhodo (Quit India) agitation of 1942 may not readily see its likeness with Bharat Jodo.

It might falter if entitled, self-seeking politicians, wherever they might be in the Opposition lines, hold back because they don’t see personal gain. But that myopia will cost them all—because it is also a sink-or-swim-together moment in Indian politics.