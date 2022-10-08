Herald View: Policing poll promises, EC style

The irony is that despite appointing an army of ‘expenditure observers’, the Election Commission has failed miserably in reducing the use of money power in elections. It has been a helpless onlooker, though it did register a token protest against the anonymous electoral bonds. The Supreme Court of India, which is so concerned about freebies, has not found the time to hear challenges to the electoral bond scheme for the past three years. The Election Commission has been equally helpless in not just curbing election-spend by political parties but implementing the existing code of conduct. It has practically abdicated its responsibility to ensure a level playing field, and has failed to stop the misuse of social media in elections. While several thousand crores of electoral bonds have been bought by anonymous donors, the Commission has written to the government to amend the Representation of People Act to reduce the amount of anonymous donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.

Not all is well with the Election Commission, where the post of one of the Election Commissioners has been vacant since May and many of its decisions have been overturned by the top court. Even as it splurges on partnering with global tech giants like Google and Facebook to promote ‘voter awareness’ and engages film stars to convey the message of ‘free and fair elections’, it cannot even ensure that all legitimate voters get to vote. Its supposed autonomy has become a joke and it is increasingly being seen as an adjunct of the government in power.