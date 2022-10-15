Herald View: RTI Act dying a slow death

Giving voice to the ruling establishment’s contempt for the RTI Act, Swapan Dasgupta, a nominated BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, said in 2019 that the RTI Act had been hijacked by activists. The government’s contempt for the RTI Act is such an open secret that the entire public sector is stonewalling RTI requests: PSU banks, for example, refuse to divulge the names of high-value loan defaulters but have no inhibitions going after smaller borrowers unable to pay back loans. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a party incidentally in power in Jharkhand, is forced to file an RTI application to seek information about the Election Commission’s opinion, given to the Governor, on whether the chief minister had been disqualified as a member of the state assembly. For six years now, Delhi University has denied information on the Prime Minister’s educational qualification. Even after the information commission directed it to disclose the information, the university claimed it would infringe the ex-student’s right to privacy. Neither the university nor a court of law has been able to explain why the information is deemed a secret when results of successful students in examinations are released as a matter of routine and convocations are held in public.

In the worst instances, denial of information takes the shape of barefaced lies. For example, the government stated in Parliament that it had “no information” on the number of Covid-19 victims who died of oxygen shortage or migrant labourers who passed away while walking back home during the lockdown. It has also stopped compiling or releasing unemployment data and data gleaned by household consumption surveys. The government has also been adding to the list of entities and authorities exempted from disclosing information under the RTI Act. It was, however, the RTI Act that revealed that the Reserve Bank of India had opposed demonetisation in 2016. It was the RTI Act that brought to light the fact that the PMO had received a list of big defaulters responsible for the humongous NPAs (non-performing assets) of PSU banks. But in the wisdom of this government, if something can shed a harsh light on its inadequacies, then that light must be put out.