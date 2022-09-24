Herald View: The reservations minefield

With jobs in government dwindling steadily and the government’s footprint in higher education also receding, reservations have lost some of their potential as an instrument of affirmative action. Despite that inescapable reality, the issue remains highly emotive and, by that token, a political hot potato. The ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court on the constitutional validity of a 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the ‘general’ category is no exception. The 10 per cent EWS quota was introduced via the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, passed in January 2019 ahead of the last Lok Sabha election. It was passed in great haste, without the kind of parliamentary scrutiny, discussion or debate that might have been de rigueur in days preceding ‘Achhe Din’ and ‘Amrit Kaal’. But it’s not in the Supreme Court’s remit to get into parliamentary niceties.

Parliamentary decorum aside, the 10 per cent quota was likely pulled out of a certain magician-politician’s hat—there was no survey or data or anything resembling evidence to back that number nor any explanation for why the quota was fixed at 10 per cent and not lower or higher. Likewise, no data nor explanation for why the eligibility criterion was set at household annual income lower than Rs 8 lakh or Rs 66,000 a month. The government just brushed aside objections when it was pointed out that 96 per cent Indians earned less than Rs 25,000 a month, and the Supreme Court didn’t grant a stay, even after the petitioners pointed out that the Rs 8 lakh ceiling would make 96 per cent of the ‘forward’ or upper castes eligible for the quota. Some critics tried to put it another way in the hope it might ping in political brains: the policy, they said, would effectively provide 10 per cent reservation for five per cent of the people. While the five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court has now asked for “wider data” in support of the scheme, said data could only be retrofitted because those quotas didn’t grow out of any studies to the best of our knowledge.