Herald View: Would the PM ‘CARE’ to Clarify?

The ongoing hearing in the Delhi High Court on the legal standing of the three-year old PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund provides a fascinating insight into the working and thinking of the Union government. Seemingly unaware of the inherent irony, the government is arguing in court that the fund is not part of the government. Why, then, is the government a party to the hearing is not clear. If it is not indeed the ‘State’ in legal terminology, the petition prayed, the government should publicise the fact, because in the public mind, the PM CARES Fund is associated with the government, not least because it is administered from the Prime Minister’s Office, uses the office of the PM, emblem of the State, the Ashoka Chakra, and the domain name ‘gov.in’ for its website. The petition had urged the court to direct the Union government to stop extending secretarial support to the fund and thus perpetuate the impression that the fund is ‘official’. Even after dragging its feet for over a year, the government, in its affidavit filed on 28 January held that the fund was being administered in exactly the same way as the PM’s National Relief Fund, which is indeed a part of the government. The PMO had filed a one-page reply in July last year, which the Delhi High Court ruled was inadequate. In September, the government was given four more weeks to file its response and the next date of hearing was fixed for January 31. In its latest affidavit, an under secretary at the PMO has reiterated old arguments that the fund is a private charitable trust and has nothing to do with the government at the Centre or in states. It argues that the donations received are voluntary and the fund does not accept donations from the government. Since the donations do not go to the Consolidated Fund of India and because the government has no control over it, it cannot be held to be a public authority, the affidavit reiterated. It brushes aside the appointment of three seniormost cabinet ministers as trustees and the fund being managed by a joint secretary at the PMO by holding that it is merely for administrative convenience.