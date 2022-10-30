High-speed highways at what cost?

Nitin Gadkari recently shared his dream of making the road journey from Delhi to Mumbai’s Nariman Point in 12 hours. A few days later in an Instagram post, the minister wrote in glowing terms about the access-controlled eight-lane expressway being built to connect Mumbai with Delhi via Vadodara. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, he added, better and safer road connectivity was being assured.

For context, only about 10 per cent Indian households own cars though the number of registered vehicles is far more than the carrying capacity of our roads. Experts also point out that the number of registered vehicles is not a reliable measure of the number of vehicles on our roads.

Is the minister’s fascination for building high-speed highways and speedier road travel matched by an equal concern for road safety?

A majority (68%) of those who get killed on highways in India are pedestrians and cyclists. While the minister’s own department puts the number of pedestrians dying in road accidents at 17 per cent, most other studies estimate that number between 30 and 35 per cent.

Other studies have shown that our highways need to be designed better to ensure the safety of slow-moving vehicles and pedestrians. Pedestrians, these studies show, get killed either trying to go across to the other side or because they have to come to the highway to board public transport.