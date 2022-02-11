'Hijab' allowed in the campus as also in the police and the army in US and UK

When New Delhi rejected the Kerala Government’s proposal of a Republic Day tableau featuring social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, few would have anticipated a reaction in Karnataka. But both Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts erupted in fury. The Billava community, followers of Sree Narayana Guru, were incensed at the ‘insult’.

BJP went on the defensive and rushed ministers V. Sunil Kumar and Kota Srinivas Poojary from the Billava community to defuse the situation and for a damage control exercise.

Former home minister of Karnataka Ramalinga Reddy believes the ‘hijab’ controversy was planned to divert attention and polarize the electorate before the next assembly election due in 2023. BJP had won a majority of the assembly seats in the two districts in 2018 and the stakes are high for the party. It is not the Uttar Pradesh but the Karnataka election next year is what this controversy is aimed at, suspect observers.

The suspicion is strengthened by the state government’s utter mishandling of the situation. While the ‘hijab’ issue was first raised in Udupi in December, the state government allowed it to simmer for over a month. When protests and counter-protests intensified and spread to other districts, it responded by issuing a Government Order banning burqa and hijab. When violence escalated and spread in the state, it declared a three-day holiday and shut down educational institutions.

Last Saturday, February 5, the state government came up with a notification banning “clothes (attire) which disturb equality (sic), integrity and law and order” in the campus. Students, it declared, would have to wear the uniform chosen by colleges or the administrative board that governs pre-university colleges.

But if the Government hoped the order would make protesting students fall in line, it came in for a rude shock when on February 7, Monday, students in larger numbers turned up wearing hijab. Also prepared to counter them were students sporting orange/saffron scarves, headgear and shawls. Protests and counter protests spread soon to other districts and the situation appeared to be spinning out of control. The chief minister was in Delhi on February 7 and 8. He has been seeking BJP leadership’s permission to expand the ministry but has apparently been asked to wait. He declared from Delhi that educational institutions in the state would be shut down for three days beginning February 9 to allow the dust to settle.

Karnataka minister K.S. Eshwarappa added fuel to the fire by justifying the conduct of a group of students who hoisted a Bhagwa dhwaj (a saffron flag) after allegedly bringing down the tricolour. But while some reports claimed that no flag was there on the mast when the saffron flag was hoisted, Eshwarappa, known as a rabble rouser, defended the act.

The saffron flag, he said, could one day become the national flag. There was no tricolour in Ayodhya on the chariots of Sri Ramachandra, he pointed out while suggesting that some time in future the tricolour could again go out of vogue.

But the artificially created crisis seems to have worried all parties including some in the BJP. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah threw in his weight behind the Muslim girls and said, “Wearing saffron turbans and shawls has become fashionable in the past few days while the hijab is being worn for a far longer time.” Another Congress heavyweight, D.K. Shivakumar, felt that the unseemly and unwarranted controversy had tarnished the state’s image and reputation of Bengaluru as a modern, progressive state and city.