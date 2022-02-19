Hijab Row: Just an election ploy of BJP or part of Sangh Parivar's larger project of majoritarian state?

There is a criminal law analogy in the BJP spin on the Uniform Civil Code. Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists that it is an affront to Hindus to suggest that any Hindu could ever be a terrorist: he is implying that draconian terror laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA] or the sedition laws are not meant to apply to Hindus. When Hindus conspire to instigate or organise the massacre of Muslims, as Thakur is accused of doing, they can not only evade being charged under such laws: they can even claim the mantle of patriotism. Instead, UAPA or the sedition law are now almost exclusively applied to Muslims who are a religious minority, or to Left activists or intellectuals who are seen as an ideological enemy of the ‘Hindu nation’.

Just like terrorism is not terrorism when done for the Hindu-supremacist cause, desertion of your wife is not a crime when a Hindu man does it. It is a punishable crime only when a Muslim man deserts his wife, by resorting to “instant triple talaq” – which is a legally untenable form of divorce. The BJP’s campaign for the ‘Uniform Civil Code’, like its campaign against the hijab, quite explicitly states that Muslims as a community embody separatism, patriarchy, violence against women, and medieval social regression, while Hindus, by definition, are ‘safe’, benignly ‘protective’, and progressive.

The hijab is today being stigmatised as a visible embodiment of the Indian Muslim’s wilful separatism. Similar practices like covering the head with a pallu or even covering the face with the ghoonghat, or the wearing of Hindu symbols like the kalava thread or the kada bracelet are “Indian culture’ – not to be compared with the ‘alien’ and ‘regressive’ hijab or burqa.

Members of the Hindu Janjagran Samiti [HJS] can be seen these days on TV, defending the prohibition on wearing a hijab inside schools or colleges. The HJS website, and that of its sister organisation the Sanatan Sanstha, have posts full of pseudo-science explaining why covering one’s head with the pallu of one’s sari is beneficial for Hindu women, while wearing clothes like skirts or jeans or T-shirts is harmful! But these gents can publicly campaign against the Muslim headscarf as something intolerable. Remember, the young women in Udupi are not demanding that other women wear a hijab; they are merely wanting to study in peace while wearing their hijabs.

It would be a mistake to see this attack on the hijab as merely an election ploy, even though the BJP is also deploying it as such. It is part of the larger project of gradually putting in place and acclimatising Indians to a legal and governmental infrastructure suited to a Hindu-supremacist India. And every element of that infrastructure the BJP introduces, is in keeping with the RSS’s vision of a Hindu Nation. The campaign to erase the hijab is in keeping with the kind of forced assimilation RSS founding father Golwalkar wrote of in his book ‘We or Our Nationhood Defined’: “The foreign races in Hindusthan must either adopt the Hindu culture and language, must learn to respect and hold in reverence Hindu religion, must entertain no idea but those of the glorification of the Hindu race and culture, i.e., of the Hindu nation and must lose their separate existence to merge in the Hindu race, or may stay in the country, wholly subordinated to the Hindu Nation, claiming nothing, deserving no privileges, far less any preferential treatment not even citizen’s rights.”