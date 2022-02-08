Hijab row: Karnataka CM declares 3-day holiday to schools, colleges; curfew in one more district

According to eyewitnesses, several policemen and students were injured in the violent incident. Many two-wheelers have been damaged and a tense situation prevails in the Davanagere town. Police have been deployed at all sensitive places.



Local Congress MLA Ramappa has rushed to the spot to pacify the students. However, outraged students had a heated debate with the MLA.



As many as 2,500 students study in Harihar College. The trouble started when a group of people came to the college in support of the hijab. The group got into an argument with the students wearing saffron shawls and soon the situation turned violent.



Sensing the danger, the police rushed to the spot and asked the mob standing outside to move out of the college area. The group of outsiders did not budge and refused to move. They claimed that they have to protect the hijab-wearing students. This was objected by the other group of students wearing saffron shawls and soon stone pelting began.



To quell the mob, police fired teargas and carried out baton charge.

Meanwhile the Karnataka High Court today heard the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college. The hearing will resume tomorrow.

