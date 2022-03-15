Hijab row: Udupi Muslim girls say they will not go to college without hijab and fight it legally

"The verdict which came today is unconstitutional...the constitution itself provides us (our rights) to follow my religion and whatever I can wear," the girl stated and also referred to a government order on February 5 banning any cloth that disturbed peace, harmony and public order on the campus.



According to them, the circular came only after they approached the HC.

If we are allowed to write exams, they need to allow us with hijab. Otherwise we will not attend classes. We will not go to college without hijab...," another student petitioner said.



"The constitution is good, but people who are running it are not. We are mentally traumatised," she said.