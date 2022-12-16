Himachal CM, HPCC chief Pratibha Singh walk alongside Rahul as Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri and the Congress' chief in the hill state Pratibha Singh walked alongside Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday as it completed 100 days on the road.

Besides Sukhu, Agnihotri and the HPCC chief, some other newly elected Himachal MLAs, including Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and AICC in-charge of the hill state Rajeev Shukla, joined the yatra after the tea break during the morning session.

Gandhi, along with Venugopal, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders, began the morning leg of the yatra from the Meena High Court here.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra's biggest achievement is that issues of the common people of the country have been highlighted through it," Venugopal told PTI while walking in the yatra.

"The BJP's attempt of demolishing his (Gandhi's) image has also been destroyed by us," he added.