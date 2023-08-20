Himachal CM seeks calamity relief on pattern of Kedarnath

Seeking financial assistance on the pattern of the Kedarnath disaster, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday apprised visiting BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union I&B minister Anurag Singh Thakur about the extensive damage caused by unprecedented heavy rains in the state.

At a meeting here, the chief minister provided a comprehensive overview of the destruction wreaked by the natural calamity and appealed for financial aid akin to that provided during the Kedarnath and Bhuj tragedies to aid the state's recovery efforts.

Underscoring the severity of the situation, he said that substantial landslides, widespread destruction of homes, and extensive damage to public and private property has been caused.

The current relief manual of the Union government’s financial provisions are inadequate to compensate the losses of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said, and called for a specially tailored relief package considering the state's geographical conditions and the severity of the disaster.