Himachal Pradesh Elections: BJP bites into bitter apples, Congress bags victory

A steep rise in input costs and an increase in GST on packaging has cost the BJP dearly in the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. Taking advantage of this situation and translating anti-incumbency into votes, Congress has bagged 12 out of 17 seats in the apple-growing. As per the ECI data, Congress has seven out of eight seats in Shimla, two each (out of four) in Mandi and Kullu. Congress has also won the Kinnaur assembly seat.

Political observers say that the anger of apple growers against the BJP government is one of the major reasons for its dismal performance in the polls. This is also a state that has not voted an incumbent government into power since 1985.

“The BJP government made the mistake of taking apple growers lightly and paid the price,” said Harish Chauhan, Convener, Sanyukt Kisan Manch after the results were announced, alleging, “the BJP government did not pay heed to the plight of apple farmers, who were bearing the burden of increased costs.”