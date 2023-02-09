Himachal Pradesh tax officials raid Adani Wilmar unit over GST violations

The Himachal Pradesh State Excise Department has raided a unit of the Adani Wilmar Group in Parwanoo late on Wednesday over allegations of GST violations. The state department officials inspected the carrying and forward (C&F) unit of the company based in Solan.

The officials were reportedly seeking information about input tax credit claims of the company with respect to state operations. According to reports, the inspection was carried out after the company failed to deposit GST collection for more than five years. The officials went through the unit’s documents and other goods in the facility.

Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar with Fortune Oil one of its key products. The company produces edible oil, pulses, rice and soaps. The company reported its December-quarter results on February 8 with a 16 percent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 246.16 crore.