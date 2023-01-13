Himachal's Sukhu govt keeps poll promise; approves restoration of old pension scheme in first cabinet meeting

Keeping its poll promise, the Himachal Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in its first cabinet meeting on Friday approved restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

There are over 1.36 lakh employees, including employees and pensioners under the New Pension Scheme (NPS). The Congress party had promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the first cabinet meeting and it stood by it.

The benefit of old pension scheme would be given from today and notification in this regard would be issued soon, said Sukhu while interacting with the media persons after the cabinet meeting. He said that we would fulfill our promise to provide Rs 1,500 per month to women and a sub committee with cabinet ministers, including Chander Kumar, Dhani Ram Shandil, Anirudh Singh and Jagat Negi, has been constituted to prepare a road map for disbursement of Rs 1,500 per month in 30 days. Committee has also been constituted to explore possibility for one lakh jobs. The liability under the OPS for this year is about Rs 800 to Rs 900 crores which would be borne by the resource mobilisation like increase of Rs 3 on VAT on diesel. Sukhu reiterated that the state government has not restored OPS for votes but for giving social security and safeguarding self respect of the employees who have scripted the history of development of Himachal.