Hindenburg Research: Recent past, present & future

Previous impact

With help of whistle-blowers and former employees, Hindenburg published a paper titled Nikola: How to Parlay an Ocean of Lies into a Partnership with the Biggest Car Manufacturer in America in September 2020. The report alleged an array of deceptions and lies in the years preceding up to Nikola's proposed alliance with General Motors. Hindenburg accused Nikola's founder Trevor Milton of nepotism and said it has gathered enough evidence to show that Milton made false statements to form partnerships with large automakers.

The short seller said Milton appointed his brother, Travis, to lead the hydrogen production- infrastructure unit, despite not having any substantial experience related to the sector. On July 29, 2021, when US federal authorities reported that Milton had been charged with securities fraud, the company's stock fell 15 per cent. Hindenburg’s Nathen Anderson remarked on Twitter that the government's actions were "a testament to the role of short sellers and critical researchers" in promoting a well-functioning stock market.

Hindenburg also predicted in 2020 that Genius Brands, which was valued at $6.86 per share at the time, will shortly drop to $1.50 per share due to high retail enthusiasm and impending dilution. Less than two months later, at the end of July, shares were selling at $1.50, a decrease of about 80%. In 2021, Genius Brands was successful in persuading a federal judge in California to dismiss a securities fraud complaint brought by a group of investors alleging that the media business marketed its stock using deceptive statements.