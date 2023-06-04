Hindu litigant says he is withdrawing from Gyanvapi cases

One of the main litigants from the Hindu side Jitendra Singh Visen has announced that he and his family are withdrawing from all cases related Gynavapi issue due to alleged "harassment".

His lawyer Shivam Gaur had earlier also withdrawn from the cases.

"I and my family (wife Kiran Singh and niece Rakhi Singh) are withdrawing from all Gyanvapi-related cases that we had filed in the interest of the country and religion in various courts," Visen, who heads the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He alleged that they were facing harassment from various quarters including from the Hindu side and felt humiliated.

"In such a situation, due to limited strength and resources, I cannot fight this battle for 'dharma' anymore and that's why I am leaving this.