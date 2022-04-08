Hindu priest rape threat to Muslim women: UP police registers case after 6 days

Cops have registered a case six days after a Hindu priest's hate speech outside a mosque in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. The preist in the speech allegedly threatened to kidnap and rape Muslim women.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and further steps are being taken on the basis of witnesses' statements, Sitapur police said in a statement on Twitter.

In the video, a man clad in saffron robes, reportedly the local mahant in a small town Khairabad can be seen addressing a gathering from inside a jeep. A man in a police uniform can also be seen in the background.