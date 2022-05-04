Hindu sisters donate land to Eidgah in Uttarakhand's Kashipur

Two Hindu sisters, Anita (62, lives in Delhi) and Saroj (57, lives in Meerut), donated 2.1 acres of land (worth Rs. 1.2 crores) to an Eidgah in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, a few days before Eid, fulfilling the last wish of their father, Lala Brajnandan Rastogi, a farmer who died in 2003.

The Times of India reported that years after Rastogi’s death, some relatives mentioned to the two sisters how their father had wanted to donate his land for his “Muslim brethren”.

Two days before Eid, Anita and Saroj completed all the formalities on Sunday to transfer their land to the Eidgah. TOI reported that they sought help from their brother Rakesh, who still lives in Kashipur.