Hindu widows in Bengal aged between five and ten years numbered a staggering 34,000 in 1903

The now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma actually betrayed her ignorance of India and Indian reality while seeking to criticise Prophet Muhammad and Islam for allowing child marriage 1,400 years ago. It is also worth noting that the age of the Prophet’s third wife has ranged from 6 to 19 (consummation age also varies from 9 to 15) and cannot be said with any certainty.

Child marriage has been rampant in large parts of the world till recently. In India itself the ‘Age of Consent Act’ was passed only in 1891, barely 120 years ago. It was the death of a 10-year-old Bengali girl Phulmoni Dasi due to forceful intercourse by her 35-year-old husband Hari Mohan Maiti in 1889 that invited intervention by the British government (‘Imperial Encounters: Religion and Modernity in India and Britain’. Princeton, 2001). A Bengali newspaper, Bongobashi, edited by Jogendra Chandra Bose, published an article the same year opposing the Age of Consent Act. The article encouraged upper caste Hindus to revolt against the statute. Things went so far, that the British government had to invoke sedition charges against Bose, for ‘showing disloyalty to the crown’. In fact, this was the first registered case of sedition under Section 124A of IPC in India. He later apologised and got bail (Queen-Empress Vs Jogendra Chunder Bose and Others, 25 August, 1891).

A decade after passing the Age of Consent Act, another Bengali magazine called Probashi published a report in 1903 on the age of Bengali Hindu widows. The startling list was as follows:

Up to 1 year: 433

1 to 2 years: 576

2 to 3 years: 651

3 to 4 years: 1756

4 to 5 years: 3861

5 to 10 years: 34705

11 to 15 years: 75590

16 to 20 years: 142871