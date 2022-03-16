Hindutva is powerful and ingrained in society right now; India going through a dark time: Aakar Patel

“Govt’s own data shows that the economy is in shambles. Jobs promised by the Modi govt have not materialized. Lakhs died due to mismanagement of COVID-19. But still, people voted for the BJP. This shows that people don’t seem to mind having some form of punishment inflicted on them even as they continue to support this kind of identity politics,” said Patel, whose latest book, Price of the Modi years, has been critically acclaimed.

“The economy has been in the doldrums for several years, but the govt now seems to have the excuse of the pandemic. The collapse in GDP began in 2018; it kept falling for the next 13 quarters, then we had COVID. But parts of the media have not looked at the situation closely enough,” he added.

“If GDP grows at 9 percent, the economy will regain its 2020 level, which means it will have lost two years due to the pandemic. But it’s now extremely difficult to deal with high joblessness and the growing inequity between the rich and poor, even if the current regime wants to do something about it, though it doesn’t seem to be the case.” he said.

“A problem can be solved if it is at least acknowledged, but this is not the case here. Modi govt just makes tall talk. It focuses on what is meaningless and insignificant. And unfortunately, no one’s wise or strong enough to tell the emperor that he is wrong. He is surrounded by yes men, people who are beholden to him and did not reach their position due to popular mandates, like Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishanker, and earlier Arun Jaitley,” Patel said.

“Meanwhile, electoral success for BJP acts as validation from people for Modi and gives him confidence to continue down the same path. He gives himself breathing space to deal with the economy by using terms like ‘amrit kaal’, a plan for the next 25 years rather than deal with the situation now,” he said.