Historic India Club in London announces closure

The India Club in London, with its early roots in the Indian independence movement as a hub for nationalists, is to shut down next month after losing a protracted battle against closure, it emerged on Monday.

The historic meeting venue and eatery, which had won its battle to prevent the building in the heart of London’s Strand from demolition a few years ago, was served a notice by the landlords to make way for a more modernised hotel.

Proprietors Yadgar Marker and his daughter Phiroza launched a “Save India Club” appeal as they fought to keep it going but have now announced its impending closure.



“It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the closure of the India Club, with our last day open to the public on September 17,” they said.