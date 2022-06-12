House demolished in Prayagraj didn’t belong to the accused

A day after the whole family of the JNU student and activist Afreen Fatima was detained/arrested following a protest over remarks against Prophet Mohammad in Prayagraj, her house was demolished by the authorities on Sunday without following the due process.

Her father, Javed Mohammad, a leader of the Welfare Party of India (WPI) and a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests, was named as a key conspirator alongside 10 others by the UP police.

Fatima along with her sister and mother was detained on Saturday night. She was not even allowed to speak to the lawyers. After a long pursuit and heated debate activist Seema Azad and a lady lawyer were allowed to meet her in the police station.

Pointing out towards the hastily served notice, Seema Azad posted on Facebook that the house does not belong to Javed but his wife.