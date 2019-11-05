How a law passed by Punjab govt in 2009 has caused the current pollution crisis in Delhi

Until a few years ago, when farmers in Punjab burnt the remnants of the rice crops in their fields in preparation for sowing wheat, the smoke from such fires was confined to Punjab. The delay in burning stubble is why Delhi is enveloped in smoke today.

Earlier, the smoke was confined to Punjab. According to a report in The Sunday Guardian, the delay in burning stubble is due to pressure from Punjab government on farmers for corporate gains.

Punjab government passed the Punjab Preservation of Subsoil Water Act in 2009. According to this law, farmers have to stop sowing rice in April and have to wait until June-mid to do so. Haryana has also copied Punjab and passed a similar law. Between sowing, germination, and harvest, rice has a 4-month period and the restraint on germination of the grains meant that the crops would now be harvested and cleared only in October, by which time the course of the wind changes.

The change in the direction of the wind, the Butterfly Effect caused Delhi to choke when the law was implemented and rippled into a massive problem for people in Delhi. Before this law was passed, the problem in Delhi was limited to vehicular and industrial pollution, apart from smoke from bonfires in winter, and there were no reports of the entire metropolitan area being enveloped by smoke, reports Ecologise.

Punjab government had argued that this law was passed to preserve groundwater; saying the rice fields were depleting groundwater by not only using too much water but also losing a significant quantity of water to evaporation.