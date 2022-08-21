How can Chhota Modi vs Bada Modi be an option? Yogendra Yadav on AAP’s claims for 2024

Taking a jibe at AAP’s claims that 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be Modi Vs Kejriwal, social activist and political commentator Yoegndra Yadav on Sunday said he could not understand as to how could “Chhota Modi” be an option to fight against “Bada Modi”.

Speaking with ABP News, Yadav also said that he is going to support Congress party’s pan India Bharat Jodo Yatra starting next month for the sake of “saving the nation”.

Asked by the reporter as to how did he view Aam Aadmi Party’s claim that 2024 general election would be a contest between PM Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav wondered as to how could that be an option.

“Every politician has the right of dreaming to become the prime minister, so does Kejriwal. But the question is what is the option being offered here? Is the country being given an option of Chhota Modi versus Bada Modi? What is the ideological difference between the two?” Yadav said.

A few AAP leaders have been claiming for the last few days that Kejriwal is the only leader who can give a challenge to PM Modi in the 2024 general elections.

Asked which political figure could be the “axis” for opposition unity in 2024 general elections, Yadav said it was not important at this point.

“I am not interested in who should be or could be the Opposition’s face. I have said earlier too there are many leaders who can and who have defeated the BJP. The important thing is that BJP is on the verge of defeat and this possibility has become stronger after Bihar developments,” he added.

Yadav further said that these are not ordinary times as country’s democratic roots are being attacked. “At this time, all the political parties, all the popular movements and social organisations –in short anyone who wants to save this country-- will have to come together to stop the BJP’s divisive politics,” he said.

He said that since the Congress party has taken this initiative through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he is lending his support to it. “When the Congress party had announced this initiative, it invited all political parties, social organisations and popular mass movements to be part of this yatra,” he said.

The Congress party’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo (unite India) yatra will begin on September 7.