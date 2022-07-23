How hard is it to sell Pakodas? The unemployed find out it's tough

No, Salim Mohammad Shaikh cannot sell even pakodas to survive; or Vada Pav for that matter. Putting up a food cart is apparently not as easy as the Prime Minister or the Finance Minister believes. No, not even in Mumbai.

Life for Shaikh has changed in the last two years. Before the pandemic induced lockdown, he worked with a catering company that folded up because of the lockdown. “Koi kaam nahi hai aaj do saal se. Catering band ho gaya. Aur Seth muluk chala gaya. (There is no work for the past two years. The catering business shut down. My employer went back to his native village). Bhukhe marne ki naubat aa gai hai (We are now on the verge of starvation),” said Salim.