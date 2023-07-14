How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

Uorfi Javed is an Indian television actress and internet personality based in Mumbai. With over 4 million Instagram followers and over 200,000 Twitter followers, she has made a name in the world of fashion.

Javed is known for her bold and creative clothing choices, which grab headlines and often face public backlash for being too revealing.

In January, Chitra Wagh, a leader of the "women's wing" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra state, requested legal action from Mumbai police against Javed for "indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai."

Wagh tweeted that police action should be "taken against those who roam the streets of Mumbai exhibiting a lewd and lascivious display of her body in public places."