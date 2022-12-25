How Kota's coaching centres drive students to depression, suicide

He further said that "almost all coaching have a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh for a duration of 7-8 months. They (students) spend around Rs 2 lakh on their hostel fees and food. However, even after spending 3.5 to 4 lakh, the pass percentage is just 1-2 per cent". "Just 20,000 to 30,000 students qualify the entrance tests while others consider themselves as failures," he added.



"Another challenge posed by the coaching institutes here is of poster boys. The posters of top rankers are put up across cities and these are the students who are paid by coachings to get into the coaching. They in fact need no coaching. This in fact deceives aspirants as well as parents and thus (this practice) should be stopped at the earliest," Tiwari asserted.



Recently, a student preparing for the NEET was found hanging in his hostel room. This was the fourth case of suicide within 10 days. So far in 2022, 15 students have committed suicide in Kota.



The deceased Aniket Kumar (17) was a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He was preparing for NEET from a private institute in Kota and was living in a hostel. One afternoon, Aniket's brother called him multiple times, but he did not take up the call. Later, when the warden and other students in the hostel checked Aniket's room, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan.



Aniket's brother Abhishek said that his younger brother was preparing for NEET in Kota for three years. He was admitted here in Class 11th.