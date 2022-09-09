How long before Ganapati takes up arms?

After appropriating Ram, Hanuman, Krishna and Shiva to fight its political battles, the BJP has turned its attention to the most benign of them all—Ganesha or Ganapati. Unlike other Hindu gods in the pantheon, the playful Ganesha is known for giving bounties and not for fighting battles and war. He is depicted with laddoos in his hands and not weapons. But for how long is the question. After all, BJP did turn Maryada Purushottam Ram and a devout Hanuman into angry, scowling warrior-like figures.

While the Statue of Unity towers at 597 feet, a 725-feet bronze statue of Lord Ram is coming up in Uttar Pradesh. The renovation of the Kashi corridor and Kedarnath Dham, said to be the abode of Shiva, have also been part of the plan to utilise the ‘gods’ to achieve political goals.

This year the focus shifted to Ganapati. While BJP pulled out all the stops in Maharashtra to put up its banners, buntings and hoardings at Ganapati mandals, Ganesh Utsavas made their appearance in unlikely places like West Bengal, where the party had earlier introduced the celebration of Ram Navami.