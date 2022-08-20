How Salman Rushdie helped introduce me to Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray

Even Mumbai police summoned me for the investigation. They too had never heard of the Hezbollah and thought I was making up the story. After multiple summons, my Bureau Chief decided to accompany me to the police. The top cops were mad that I had called all the intended victims personally and had not kept it confidential.

They were under tremendous pressure from the government to safeguard Bal Thackeray – the Congress government in Maharashtra was aware that even a scratch to Thackeray would send Mumbai up in flames. The then chief minister Sharad Pawar and Union home minister SB Chavan wanted the cops to crack the identity of the terrorist organisation.

Once it was established that I was not lying, a cop told me in confidence that while Hezbollah were a group of Islamic guards from West Asia, Thackeray was threatening to blow up all Irani restaurants in Mumbai because the fatwa against Rushdie had emanated from Iran. He did not realise that the Irani restaurants were run by the Parsis settled in India for long.

Soon thereafter, I left to pursue a mid-career course for journalists in Paris and decided to get myself a copy of Satanic Verses as India had banned the book. A minor riot had broken out at the Zakaria mosque near Crawford Market in Mumbai as police stopped protesters from approaching the British Council, and even Kashmir went up in flames over the issue. I personally thought the ban was justified.

The few English book stores in Paris did not have the book. I had to wait for Christmas holidays to sail across to London and scour the book stores there until one in Piccadilly asked me, “Who is buying?” I had to present them with my credentials before they asked me to return three days later. They had hidden my copy in a secret cavity and asked me not to unwrap it until I had reached home.

Reading Satanic Verses in far-away Paris, I still was not enamoured by the magic realism and not knowing Islam enough, was not sure about Rushdie's offence to the Prophet. But I did recognise shades of the romance between a tall, angry young film star and a leading actress in two of the characters and also, of course, the cricket-loving Bal Thackeray - though Rushdie had disguised his physiognomy well enough. All I could think then was, “Thank God, Thackeray never got to read this, else Mumbai would really have gone up in flames!”