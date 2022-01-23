How Singapore remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy

I recall being invited in February 2010 to attend a special screening at the Cathay Theatre in Singapore. What made the evening unusual was that the film being screened was not a new release but the occasion was nevertheless a special one. The then President of Singapore, S.R. Nathan (1924-1916) was the guest of honour and the audience included those who had served in the Indian National Army (INA) or their descendants.

The screening was of Shyam Benegal’s 2004 film Bose-The Forgotten Hero. I recall finding many in the audience at the end of the film in tears. For them Subhas Chandra Bose was not just a nationalist icon in distant India but a vital part of their own lives in Singapore.

I was not entirely surprised by the response. Since my arrival in Singapore some months previously I was constantly confronted by the somewhat unusual fact that so many Indians who had been living in Singapore for four or five, perhaps more, generations, preserved memories of their association with Netaji and the INA as part of their own distinctive Singaporean legacy.

I had had many visitors who would show a link, either their own but more usually of a parent or grandparent, with those dramatic years in the early 1940s- through a photograph, an Azad Hind government stamp or currency note, a cash receipt for a donation or even a curfew pass. There were also remnants of old uniforms, a cap or a badge or in some rare cases a letter or brief note signed by Netaji himself.

President S.R. Nathan himself was someone who had as a young man seen Netaji in Singapore and heard his compelling oratory. He explained to me that Bose had a distinctive legacy for Singapore Indians. His role in the Indian national movement, escape from custody and travel through Afghanistan to Germany, the daring and perilous submarine journey to reach Japan, his arrival in Singapore and the establishment of a Provisional Free Government of India-- all these events were the stuff of legend even as they occurred and were milestones of the Indian freedom movement. Yet for Singapore admirers of Netaji, his role in Singapore was much more than just a sense of pride in India’s historic freedom struggle.