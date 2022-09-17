How slavish are we?

"The emotion and structure of the Rajpath were symbols of slavery,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 while inaugurating the new central vista and renaming what was known as ‘Rajpath’ or Kingsway as Kartavya Path—“the symbol of slavery… erased forever”, as an official statement put it.

These steps are said to be in line with the Prime Minister’s second of five vows (‘Panch Pran’ for a New India) in the I-Day speech this August when he said, “In no part of our existence, not even in the deepest corners of our mind or habits should there be any ounce of slavery… We have to liberate ourselves from the slavery (sic) mindset which is visible in innumerable things within and around us.”

It is true that there are innumerable things that make ordinary Indians live and work with a slavish mindset, not the least of which is the way ordinary Indians grovel for their rights before the brown sahibs who took over and continue to rule long after the white ones left.

One of the biggest contributors and perpetrators of this slavery is the way officialdom treats citizens—labourers beaten during the Covid lockdown, citizens beaten outside ATMs immediately after demonetisation, the difficult conditions under which we get simple services like an Aadhaar number, a driving licence, a transport permit, not to speak of laws that could keep an ailing 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy in jail till his death, shifted in his last days to a hospital bed but still under custody.

At one end are a range of legacy issues that made the Doordarshan-era teleserial Rajani popular in pre-liberalised India because the protagonist put up a fight for simple, everyday issuances – a cooking gas cylinder, a phone connection, a petty loan. In a liberalised India, some of these services are in abundance after the State contracted them out to the private sector.

But we also suffer a creeping corporate control and growing corporate power so that workers inside and customers outside take what they get. Every customer is not created equal. Quality of services gets linked to spending power and the revenue the customer generates. We have not been able to protect the rights of most workers and consumers. It makes privatisation sometimes look like a takeover by a new set of moneyed sahibs. This cannot be freedom, particularly for those who remain at the bottom of the pyramid.

The topmost echelons of our bureaucracy remain protected, are fed with housing, cars, peons and helpers at home and office, and the job continues to be coveted with promotions etched in time, not performance.