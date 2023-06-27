How the government reined in the wrestlers

Stay quiet. Don’t argue. Don’t complain. Don’t ask questions. Don’t attract attention. Don’t ‘bring shame to your family’ and don’t show your temper. These injunctions are familiar to Indian women.

They hear them all their lives. In a revealing book published five years ago, Chup: Breaking the Silence About India’s Women, author Deepa Narayan claimed they are trained to develop seven habits, namely: to deny their body, to be quiet, to please others, to deny their sexuality, to isolate themselves, to have no individual identity and to be dependent.

The book was based on Narayan’s interviews with 600 urban, middle-class women, many of them professionals accomplished in their fields. This indoctrination of Indian women possibly explains our reaction to the women wrestlers who dared to accuse the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (who also happens to be a sixtime member of Parliament) of sexual harassment.

The women were trolled and questioned about their motives. Why were they complaining now, after staying mum so long? The Delhi Police infamously asked for “audio and video evidence” and lodged an FIR only after prodding by the Supreme Court.