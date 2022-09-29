How the now-banned Popular Front of India came into being

Raids were also conducted in UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Officials said 57 people were detained in UP and 48 in Maharashtra.

Shaheen Kausar, who gained prominence during the Shaheen Bagh protest in the national capital, was among several dozen activists detained. The NCHRO general secretary P Koya, and secretary A Mohamed Yusuf, were among those held in the mass arrests of alleged PFI members last week.

It is important now to take a look at the origins of PFI.

In the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, the Kerala-based Indian Union Muslim League had treaded a cautious line and its middle path then had immensely benefited the Kerala society. Unsatisfied with the sobering stand taken by IUML, which was in power along with UDF in Kerala in 1992, several people revolted.

A few of them came together to form the National Development Front (NDF) after a public meeting at Mudakulam maidan in Kozhikode on November 13, 1993. The stadium was filled to capacity, yet the press and the police did not know about the origins of the organisation. A simple press release was sent out and eventually it came to be known that E Abubacker and Professor P Koya were at the helm of affairs. Koya was also one of the founding members of SIMI, which was banned in 2001.

Parallel to this development, Abdul Nasser Madani’s popularity was on the rise and he formed the Islamic Seva Sangh (ISS) in 1989. This organisation was banned following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and he then formed the Kerala-based Peoples Democratic Party (India). He had called for Muslim-Dalit resistance through the formation of his party.