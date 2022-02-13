How will Air India be turned around by the House of Tatas?

In addition, it gets access to premium parking bays at international airports. For the new owners, therefore, it is a win-win proposition.

All real estate is however with Air India Assets Ltd which will monetisethem. Air India housing colony in Mumbai goes to Adani since the land belonged to AAI and now the airport is privatised. Air India Building at Nariman Point remains with the government. All the art work is with the National Gallery of Modern Art and the plan is to move it all to Delhi and display it in a museum.

As the Tatas are wont to do, it sent out a mailer to Air India employees after acquiring the airline. The mailer, a welcome note, laid down the Tata Code of Conduct and its core values. It emphasized the importance of timely departure of flights.

Jitendra Bhargava, a former executive director with Air India and author of ‘The Descent of Air India’ published in 2013 believes this to be a momentous ascent for the former national carrier.

“Among the few things that need to be done to ensure that the airline is back on the rails includes addressing the software and hardware issues,” he says.The software issues include improving ground service, inflight meal service, the turnout of staff and employee productivity, he adds. Refurbishment of the airline’s fleet and serious investment are the hardware issues he speaks of.

Aviation observer and commentator Vinamra Longani, Head of Operations at Sarin and Co, a law firm specialising in aircraft leasing and finance, explains, “This is their legacy. It will be another befitting tribute to JRD,” he says adding that both Tata JV airlines i.e., Vistara and AirAsia India have paid homage to JRD in their own ways through their aircraft VT-ATV with his retro livery and VT-JRT with its pioneer livery respectively.

In India where people largely fly in low costairlines with a dominant low-cost airline already there in Indigo, the only option is to scale up operations, they point out. The creation of a larger airline combining the strengths of Vistara with Air India, is the best way forward, believes Longani.