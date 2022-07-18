Huge row over special issue on Savarkar by magazine run by Gandhian institution chaired by PM

Kumar Prashant, on his part, said that instead of reacting to such issues, people needed to think about what we are doing to fight against fascism.

“The Ministry of Culture has the right to publish whatever it wants. The focus of the people and the civil society should be to defeat the ideology of fascism and Hindutva,” he remarked.

Ironically, the first article in the magazine, whose cover features Savarkar’s photograph, is on religious tolerance, penned by none other than Mahatma Gandhi.

Savarkar’s piece on Hindutva has been published as the second lead article. The magazine carries a piece by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee titled “Savarkar was a fire” as well as an article by the editor of the magazine, Praveen Dutt Sharma, titled ‘Gandhi ka gussa’ (Gandhi’s anger).

After the issue triggered a row, vice-chairperson of GSDS, BJP leader Vijay Goel, claimed that the magazine’s theme was dedicated to Savarkar as it was his birth anniversary on May 28. “Veer Savarkar was a great man. So was Gandhi, so was Patel. We have to learn from their sacrifices. No one else spent as much time behind bars as Savarkar during British rule,” he said.

Speaking to the media, he said that the magazine would continue to publish special issues dedicated to freedom fighters, and its August issue would be around the theme of ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of Independence.

Terming the decision by the magazine to bring out a special issue on Savarkar as “unfortunate”, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Centre was trying to subvert the institution of Gandhi Smriti.

“The history of the country is being distorted to satisfy the present government. This is very unfortunate,” he said.

Author and journalist Dhirendra K Jha, who recently wrote a book titled ‘Gandhi’s Assassin: The Making of Nathuram Godse And His Idea Of India’ was quoted as saying by The Hindu: “Conspiracy angle of Gandhi’s murder was not investigated properly. Kapur Commission of Enquiry to investigate the conspiracy behind the murder of Gandhi was set up much later in 1966. The commission clearly said that Savarkar and a group of people under him planned to kill Gandhi. The benefit of doubt Savarkar got during the murder trial should not be seen as complete acquittal for Savarkar”.