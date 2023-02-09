Human rights groups ask Maha govt to stop Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha's rally
Led by the People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), 27 organizations wrote a joint letter to Maharashtra police and demanded probe into previous hate speeches
As many as 27 rights organisations, led by People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged Maharashtra governement to stop a rally, being organized by Sakal Hindu Samaj - a right wing Hindu organization known for anti-Muslim campaigns in Maharashtra.
The human rights organizations, in a joint letter to the director general of police, sought a probe into previous hate speeches delivered at a rally organized by the same outfit on January 29 in Mumbai.
Recalling that Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh, who addressed the Mumbai rally, had called for the boycott of Muslim owned businesses, the rights organization said, "Inspite of such highly provocative and inciteful hate speeches being made, it is appalling and disturbing that no action has been commenced by the Mumbai Police against the perpetrators including all the organisers of the rally, speakers and MLA T Raja Singh till date."
"That the police and state authorities investigate and prosecute the incidents of communal hate speech made at all the earlier rallies held in Maharashtra under the banner of Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha and take all measures to ensure that such incidents not occur in the future," the letter further said.
Pointing out the obvious communal colour of the rally with concern, PUCL and other organizations urged that the police exercise their "powers to prevent offenders from committing hate speech, including by exercising powers under Section 151 CrPC."
The Hindutva outfit is expected to raise issues such as love Jihad, cow slaughter and religious conversions in the rally Thursday.
Controversial religious figure, Kalicharan Maharaj who was jailed for abusing Mahatma Gandhi, and Shankar Gaikar are said to be among the speakers at the Baramati rally.
Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad member Shankar Gaikar had made derogatory statements against Muslims in an event held at the Boisar district of Maharashtra.
Citizens for Justice Peace, in their statement denouncing the Baramati rally has said, “Sakal Hindu Samaj has been notorious for organizing events and calling people who are known to deliver hate speeches in the past. It is clear from the history of events organized by Sakal Hindu Samaj in the recent past and the history of hate offences of Kalicharan Maharaj and Shankar Gaikar that once again during the February 9 event as well, similar speeches will be made and derogatory comments that will tend to disturb the peace and harmony and with tendency to disrupt law and order will be made.”
The letter has urged Maharashtra Police, especially Baramati Police, to take preventive measures to stop this event from taking place.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines