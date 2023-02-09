Human rights groups ask Maha govt to stop Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha's rally

Recalling that Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh, who addressed the Mumbai rally, had called for the boycott of Muslim owned businesses, the rights organization said, "Inspite of such highly provocative and inciteful hate speeches being made, it is appalling and disturbing that no action has been commenced by the Mumbai Police against the perpetrators including all the organisers of the rally, speakers and MLA T Raja Singh till date."

"That the police and state authorities investigate and prosecute the incidents of communal hate speech made at all the earlier rallies held in Maharashtra under the banner of Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha and take all measures to ensure that such incidents not occur in the future," the letter further said.

Pointing out the obvious communal colour of the rally with concern, PUCL and other organizations urged that the police exercise their "powers to prevent offenders from committing hate speech, including by exercising powers under Section 151 CrPC."